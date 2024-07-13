Armenia to appoint Arsenyan as new ambassador to Russia in September

13 July 2024 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

Gurgen Arsenyan, a deputy from the ruling Civil Contract party, will be appointed Armenian Ambassador to Russia in September, Azernews reports, citing Zhoghovurd newspaper citing a source in the party.

According to the newspaper, the Russian side confirmed its agreement back in May, now it’s Armenia’s turn.

“The extraordinary meeting of the spring session of parliament on July 12 was the last for Arsenyan, as he will resign his parliamentary mandate,” the newspaper noted.

According to the Armenian Law “On Diplomatic Service”, the ambassador is appointed and recalled by the president of the country at the proposal of the country’s prime minister.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz