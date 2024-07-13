Viktor Vasilyev: Armenia did not transfer funds to CSTO budget for 2024

13 July 2024 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia's membership fee to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for the year 2025 will be calculated, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Russia's permanent representative to the organization, Viktor Vasilyev.

"The budget for the year 2025 will be examined, and all items will be calculated accordingly," he said.

According to Vasilyev, whether Yerevan pays its dues is a matter of the country's political will.

He noted that the CSTO budget is divided among all member countries - Russia pays half of the total amount, while the remaining 50% is divided among the other five states, each paying 10%. Armenia's payment for the year 2024 was determined to be 53.22 million rubles.

