12 July 2024 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

The crew members of the "Sukhoi Superjet 100NEW-95" plane that crashed in the Kolomensky district of the Moscow Region were killed.

Azernews reports that the Russian mass media has released information about this.

"According to preliminary information, three pilots on the plane were killed," the information stated.

The case is under investigation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz