Taiwan detects approach of 15 aircraft and 9 PLA ships to island

9 July 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Taiwan recorded the approach of 15 aircraft and 9 ships of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA) to the island, Azernews reports.

"Today, as of 06:00, 15 aircraft and 9 PLA ships were found in the Taiwan area," the statement said.

The ministry claims that 14 aircraft crossed the so-called middle line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern and southwestern parts of the island's air defense zone. Taiwan's military took retaliatory measures, the ministry said.

