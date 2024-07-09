Taiwan detects approach of 15 aircraft and 9 PLA ships to island
By Alimat Aliyeva
Taiwan recorded the approach of 15 aircraft and 9 ships of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA) to the island, Azernews reports.
"Today, as of 06:00, 15 aircraft and 9 PLA ships were found in the Taiwan area," the statement said.
The ministry claims that 14 aircraft crossed the so-called middle line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern and southwestern parts of the island's air defense zone. Taiwan's military took retaliatory measures, the ministry said.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz