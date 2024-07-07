Total foreign debt of Georgia reaches 24.5 billion US dollars

7 July 2024 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

In the first quarter of the current year, Georgia's total foreign debt amounted to 24.5 billion US dollars, which is equal to 78.7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), Azernews reports, citing the National Bank of Georgia.

It is reported that as of March 31, 2024, the total foreign debt increased by 66.5 million US dollars, 275.8 million due to operational changes, 29.3 million due to other changes, and 1.2 million dollars due to price changes.

However, a decrease of 239.8 million dollars in foreign debt was recorded based on the exchange rate of national currency units to the US dollar.

11.1 billion dollars of the total amount was the public debt (35.5 percent of GDP). However, only 8.5 billion dollars of this is the net public debt, 861.3 million dollars are liabilities of the National Bank, and the rest is the debt of state enterprises.

During the reporting period, the debt of the banking sector was 7.5 billion dollars, the debt of private enterprises was 4.7 billion dollars, and the debt between companies was 3 billion dollars.

The specific weight of foreign currency debt in the total debt was 88.8 percent.

