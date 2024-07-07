Hungarian PM's participation in OTS summit cuases much of EU leadership's consternation

7 July 2024 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban did not represent the European Union at the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS/TDT) held on July 6 in Shusha, Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that this was stated in the statement of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

In addition, the European Union, as stated by the European Commissioner, condemns the OTS's attempts to legitimize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as an observer in the organization.

Note that Hungary presides over the EU Council from July 1 to December 31, 2024.

The logic of such a denial by Brussels is not entirely clear, because the OTS organization itself has never considered the European Union as its "Turkish" partner, to have a representative from the entire European Union among its members and even observer states.

---

