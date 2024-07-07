Japan PM, Britain's new leader agree to deepen bilateral relations

7 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed Saturday with his new British counterpart Keir Starmer to work together to deepen bilateral relations, during their first phone call since his Labour Party scored a landslide victory in a general election, Azernews reports citing Kyodo News.

Kishida was quoted by the Foreign Ministry as telling Starmer that Japan will cooperate with Britain to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law amid a more complex global security environment.

The two leaders also confirmed that Japan and Britain will continue a joint project with Italy to develop a next-generation fighter jet, the ministry said, adding that Kishida and Starmer exchanged views on Ukraine, the Middle East and Asia.

Kishida, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude for the "heartwarming welcome" extended to Japan's emperor and empress, who visited Britain in June, the ministry said. The visit was initially planned for 2020 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Labour Party securing a majority in the House of Commons after Thursday's election, its leader Starmer became British prime minister, succeeding Rishi Sunak and ending 14 years of Conservative Party rule.

Kishida was quoted as telling Starmer that the partnership between Japan and Britain "has never been closer and more robust."

