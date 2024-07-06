Kazakhstan keen to strengthen cooperation with UNDP, minister says

6 July 2024 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan is interested in further strengthening cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), said the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Nurlan Baibazarov, Azernews reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with the Resident Representative of the UNDP in Kazakhstan, Katarzyna Wawiernia.

"Kazakhstan is interested in further strengthening cooperation with UNDP, in particular, the successful implementation of the UNDP Country Program for 2021–2025," he said.

In addition, Baibazarov also informed his interlocutor about the country’s readiness to present the third Voluntary National Review on the implementation of sustainable development goals at the High-Level Political Forum in New York in 2025.

"Achieving sustainable development goals is a national priority for Kazakhstan. We pay great attention to discussing the implementation of goals on different platforms to find optimal solutions aimed at the sustainable development of our state. The voluntary review will objectively reflect the main achievements, challenges, and emerging problems of the country," he added.

To note, UNDP activities are aimed at promoting the economic development of UN member countries. In partnership with the government of Kazakhstan, public organizations, the business sector, UN agencies, and other partners, more than 200 projects worth over $200 million have been implemented in Kazakhstan.

Among them are projects for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, green energy, agriculture, ecotourism, and other areas.

