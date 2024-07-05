Procedure for checking passengers at Turkish airports is being tightened

5 July 2024 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of the amendments introduced by the Turkish Parliament to the laws on civil aviation, the procedure for checking passengers at airports is being tightened, Azernews reports.

From now on airport employees will be able to carry out visual inspection of people and their luggage under the control of security forces on the basis of a written order from the airport.

According to the changes, the passenger and his belongings will be checked manually if the check with special devices is not completed for some reason. Passengers who do not agree to this will not be allowed to enter the airport or board the aircraft.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz