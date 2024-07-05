Chinese Foreign Ministry protests EU duties on electric vehicle imports

5 July 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China is protesting against the introduction by the EU of preliminary countervailing duties on imports of electric vehicles from Chinese manufacturers, and will take decisive measures to protect its legitimate interests, Azernews reports.

"(The Chinese side) strongly protests. We have always believed that economic and trade issues should be resolved properly through dialogue and consultations. China will take the necessary measures to resolutely protect its legitimate rights and interests," she said.

The European Commission announced on Thursday that it is introducing temporary preliminary countervailing duties on imports of electric cars from China due to state subsidies in their production.



