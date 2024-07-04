Japanese stock index TOPIX reaches historic high

4 July 2024 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese TOPIX stock index, reflecting the stock prices of all companies in the elite first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TFB), the largest in Asia, has reached its highest level ever, Azernews reports.

Since the beginning of trading, the TOPIX index has gained about 0.6% and reached 2,888.52 points, breaking the previous record set in December 1989. According to local analysts, the main growth factor was the rise in quotations of technology companies following a similar trend in the US stock markets.

The key Nikkei TFB index also gained 0.35% from the opening of trading, reaching 40,724.33 points.

