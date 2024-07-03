Bank of Japan starts issuing new yen banknotes for first time in 20 years

3 July 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Bank of Japan starts issuing new banknotes on July 3, Azernews reports.

The new banknotes have received additional protection in the form of holograms and other distinctive features, which will make their forgery almost impossible. The design of the banknotes uses calm shades of gray, green, blue and brown.

The banknotes currently in circulation in denominations of 10, 5 and 1 thousand yen (62, 31 and 6.1 dollars at the current exchange rate, respectively) will fully retain their solvency.

It should be noted that Japan, which is traditionally considered a country where the population prefers cash, has been actively fighting for the promotion of non-cash payments in recent years. However, their volume still falls short of the target of 40% of the total number of settlements in the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz