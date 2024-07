2 July 2024 22:53 (UTC+04:00)

Twenty-six foreigners were deported from Georgia in June 2024, according to Georgia’s Migration Department, under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.

The individuals were from Iran, Pakistan, Jordan, Iraq, Russia, Egypt, Bangladesh, Nigeria, India, and other countries.

Some left voluntarily due to illegal migration, while others were forcibly removed from the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz