South Korea resumes shooting near border with DPRK for first time in six years

2 July 2024 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea has resumed firing at firing ranges near the border with the DPRK, which were suspended six years ago as part of bilateral agreements to reduce tensions, Azernews reports.

It is noted that artillery exercises were held in the provinces of Gyeonggi-do and Gangwon-do. They involved K-9 self-propelled artillery units.

On June 4, the Republic of Korea decided to completely suspend the implementation of the agreement on reducing tensions of September 19, 2018 after the launch of garbage balloons from the People's Republic. Pyongyang refused to comply with this agreement in 2023, after Seoul stopped fulfilling it partially in response to the launch of a reconnaissance satellite in November.

Last week, the Air Force of the Republic of Korea also conducted live firing exercises from multiple rocket launchers "Cheongmu" at a training ground 140 km southwest of Seoul.

---

