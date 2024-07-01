Chevron and Kazakhstan agreed to work together on new gas fields

1 July 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Kazakh national company QazaqGaz and the American Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiary Chevron Munaigas Inc., signed an agreement on cooperation on exploration work at the Zhalibek site in the Aktobe region of Kazakhstan near the Zhanazhol and Urikhtau fields, Azernews reports.

“Negotiations and technical preparations for this project have been conducted over the past year. At the initial stage, Chevron will re-process existing seismic data and develop technical interpretations. The parties consider the signed agreement as a potential starting point for broader cooperation,” the information says.

"We are pleased to start working with Chevron on new gas fields. It is expected that further exploration and development of a potential gas and gas condensate field at the Zhalibek site in the future will contribute to the development of the resource base of commercial gas and the economic growth of the country," said Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz, quoted in a press release.

QazaqGaz manages the infrastructure for gas transportation through main gas pipelines and gas distribution networks, provides international transit and sells gas on domestic and foreign markets, develops, finances, builds and operates pipelines and gas storage facilities.

---

