EU expands sanctions against Belarus

29 June 2024 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union (EU) has expanded a series of sanctions against Belarus, Azernews reports.

These sanctions have already been implemented in relation to Russia.

Exports of gold, diamonds, helium, coal, and mineral products, as well as crude oil imports from Belarus, are prohibited.

In addition, restrictions affect the transportation of registered motor vehicles in this country, including the transport of goods with tankers and semi-tankers.

---

