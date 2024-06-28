South Korea add to list of prohibited goods to Russia

28 June 2024 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea will add another 243 items to the export control list for the supply of goods to Russia and Belarus, Azernews reports.

Thus, the list of prohibited goods will expand to 1,402 items. It is expected that the changes will take effect by the end of August after completing the necessary procedures.

The new restrictive measures will affect parts for optical devices and sensors, as well as metal-cutting equipment. It is noted that the general rule will be a ban on supply, but the government is ready to consider individual cases, including if the deal was concluded before the announcement of new sanctions measures.

South Korean National Security Adviser Chang Ho Jin announced the expansion of export controls against Russia the day before. Jin cited the signing of the comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea as the main reason for this. The document was signed during the official visit of President Vladimir Putin to the DPRK on June 18-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz