Google presents on "Digital Copyright" at Turkish Grand National Assembly

25 June marked a significant milestone in Turkiye's legislative landscape as Google, represented by a high-level delegation, participated in the Digital Media Commission's session on Digital Copyright Law.

Hüseyin Yayman, Chairman of the Digital Media Commission, set the stage for the unprecedented meeting, stressing the importance of uniform standards and asserting, "Just as in European norms, news must be subject to copyright."

Duygu Yücesoy, Manager of Google's Government Relations and Public Policy Unit, expressed readiness to engage with all stakeholders. Tolga Sobacı, Head of Google Advertising and Marketing Government Relations, pledged full compliance with regulations enacted by the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

Chairman Yayman opened the 8th Meeting of the 28th Legislative Term, welcoming Google's involvement in discussions crucial to the media industry. He highlighted previous consultations with experts and stakeholders and underscored the challenges of intellectual property misuse impacting corporate revenues.

"In line with European standards, news must be copyrighted," Yayman emphasized, advocating consensus-building with Google and other search engines. He addressed digital media issues, citing platforms like TikTok and urging stricter content controls to align with societal values.

Discussions extended to artificial intelligence and its regulatory implications, with plans for a commission to navigate Turkiye's digital landscape.

Google's participation included senior executives led by Tolga Sobacı, alongside legal representatives like Gönenç Gürkaynak and copyright expert Adrian Timar.

"We are prepared to engage with all stakeholders," affirmed Duygu Yücesoy during the presentation, emphasising dialogue and consultation.

Tolga Sobacı reiterated Google's commitment: "As Google, we respect and will comply with Turkish Grand National Assembly regulations."

Adrienn Timar presented global examples of copyright frameworks, highlighting regional variations in Canada and Austria.

Günenç Gürkaynak addressed Google's approach to market-specific copyright practices, pledging adherence to legal frameworks formulated by Turkish authorities.

Chairman Yayman concluded, reflecting Google's commitment to legislative cooperation: "Formulate the legal framework, and we will adhere. We are aligned on this matter and agree on the enactment of legislation."

The Digital Media Commission's session concluded with a unified commitment towards shaping Turkiye's digital future and ensuring robust copyright protections.

