Georgia and Switzerland open vocational education center in Tbilisi

25 June 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Georgian National University (SEU) and the Swiss University of Hotel Management (École hôtelière de Lausanne, EHL) are opening a joint vocational education center in Tbilisi, the Georgian Tourism Administration reported, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the center will become the basis for the creation of certified bachelor's and master's degree programs in the field of hospitality in cooperation with EHL Hospitality Business School.

It is reported that the recruitment of students has not yet been announced, preparations are underway, and probably the first students will be able to enroll next year.

It is noted that École hôtelière de Lausanne, founded by Jacques Choumy in 1893, is considered the oldest school of hotel business in the world. It was opened during the tourism boom in Switzerland at the end of the 19th century to meet the growing demand for qualified personnel in the hotel business.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz