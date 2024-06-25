Using nuclear weapons possible in Russia-Ukraine war, says FM Fidan

25 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Russia-Ukraine war is fraught with the possibility of escalation, including the use of nuclear weapons.

Azernews reports that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this.

"The cost of the ongoing war is very high for the region and the whole world. What is more serious is that this risk can grow and spread. It can spread geographically. The issue of the possibility of using nuclear weapons can come up," the Turkish minister said.

According to him, during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on June 11, he conveyed to him the message of the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the resolution of the war.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz