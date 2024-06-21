Norway, Finland and Sweden agreed to create military transport corridor

21 June 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Norway, Finland and Sweden have decided to create a military transport corridor that will run through the northern territories of the three countries, Azernews reports.

"Today we have agreed to create a military transport corridor connecting the northern territories of Norway, Sweden and Finland," the Barents Observer portal quotes him as saying.

According to the prime minister, "this will allow for the rapid transfer of military personnel and equipment from Norwegian ports through Sweden and Finland."

The leaders of the three countries held meetings on June 19-20 in the city of Bode in northern Norway to discuss security and military cooperation.

---

