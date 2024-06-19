France's Macron dissolves National Assembly

19 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to dissolve the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, to avoid having to dismiss the government amid a no-confidence vote by the opposition in the fall, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have made in the last 7 years," Macron said in a conversation with journalists of regional publications.

Although Macron said that he did not act alone, he did not consult the prime minister or the president of both chambers of the parliament.

The French head of state said that he discussed this issue with people he trusted, but behind the scenes: "Because such important decisions are taken only and under my personal responsibility."

Macron refused to comment on the shock caused by his decision. He also confirmed that the French did not understand his choice and were angry with him.

"I understood the meaning of the defeat in the European Parliament elections and understood the democratic consequences of it. If the French believe in us again, things will not be the same. We need to be more open about the content of the measures taken and the way we manage them," he said.

From June 6 to 9, European Parliament elections for the 2024-2029 term were held in all countries of the European Union. Right-wing and far-right parties have improved their voting positions in many EU countries. In France, the representatives of these political forces received twice as many votes as the centrist bloc of President Emmanuel Macron.

