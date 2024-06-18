Earthquake hits northeastern Iran - several died

18 June 2024 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

A 5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Iran's Kashmar. According to the local media, the earthquake struck Kashmar in northeastern Iran.

Two deaths were reported after the earthquake in northeastern Iran's Razavi Khorasan province around noon on Tuesday.

The governor of Kashmar said that in Tuesday's earthquake in the city, two men died due to the collapse of a building facade.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake originated approximately five kilometers from Moghan, Razavi Khorasan Province, while local Iranian media reported the magnitude as 5.0, occurring at a depth of six kilometers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz