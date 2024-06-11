Ashgabat and Seoul agreed to expand cooperation in energy sector

11 June 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea, Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Yun Seok-el, agreed to expand cooperation in large-scale energy and infrastructure projects, as well as to work conscientiously on Seoul's strategy in Central Asia, Azernews reports.

According to the publication, such agreements were reached following talks between the presidents of the two countries in Ashgabat on June 10.

S. Berdimuhamedov supported the "Initiative for Cooperation between Korea and Central Asia on the Silk Road", the first strategy for Greater Central Asia announced by the South Korean government in June 2024.

"The parties agreed to work together to achieve success in large-scale construction projects implemented by Turkmenistan, including petrochemical, environmentally friendly plants and desulfurization facilities," the statement said.

Following the talks between the two presidents, the state concern Turkmengaz and the Korean Hyundai Engineering Co. Ltd signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the design and construction of turnkey commercial gas treatment facilities with a production capacity of 10 billion cubic meters and wells as part of the IV stage of development of the giant Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan.

A cooperation agreement was also signed between the state concern Turkmenhimiya and Hyundai Engineering Co. Ltd. on the implementation of measures and works for the successful commissioning and stable operation of the polymer plant in Kiyanli.

---

