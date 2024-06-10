Road Map for construction of China –Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway signed

10 June 2024 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held in Beijing between the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov, the Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Tilek Tikebayev and the deputy chief engineer of the state corporation "Chinese Railways" Ju Guojiang, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the heads of transport departments and railway administrations of the three countries discussed the implementation of tasks provided for by the intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, signed on June 6, as well as financing mechanisms for the project.

It is reported that following the negotiations, a Roadmap for the implementation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project and a memorandum on the establishment of a working group were signed.

The documents were signed by Chairman of the Board of Uzbekiston Temir Yillari JSC Zufar Nazrullayev, CEO of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu State Enterprise Azamat Sakiyev and CEO of China Railway Corporation Zhou Xing.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz