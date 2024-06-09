Water source at Yuntai Waterfall in China discovered to be from local pipes

9 June 2024 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

The source of water at China's popular tourist spot, Yuntai waterfall, has been revealed to come from pipes installed in the area, Azernews reports.

"The Independent" publication brought attention to this revelation, sparking discussions on social media platforms. Images circulated on various platforms indicate that the water flowing down the 314-meter-high waterfall originates from these pipes.

Despite its designation as the "Flowing Milky Way" on the Yuntai Nature Park website and its prestigious "AAAAA" rating from the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, concerns have been raised about the authenticity of the waterfall.

Management at the nature park clarified that during dry seasons, the natural water flow may be insufficient, prompting the use of piped water to maintain the waterfall's appearance.

They reassured visitors that these measures are necessary to ensure a satisfactory experience, particularly when natural water flow is limited.

---

