Visitors to Dali Museum can ask questions to surrealists by phone

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, USA, has launched the "Ask Dali" project, which provides an opportunity to communicate with the artist, Azernews reports.

Machine learning models such as GPT-4 from OpenAL and Eleven V2 from ElevenLabs have learned how to synthesize surrealist speech based on archival recordings and texts by the artist.

Henk Hein, the director of the museum, was the first to establish a dialogue with Salvador Dali. He asked what the visitor should see, and received the following answer: "In the labyrinth of imagination opened at the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, one should look for the melting clock in the painting "The Disintegration of the continuity of Memory." where time flows like a dream that defies limitations.

This is not the first such practice. In 2022, the Andy Warhol Diaries series was launched on Netflix, where people have the opportunity to listen to his phone conversations with his friend Pat Hackett. Every day he would tell her how the day had gone. This was made possible thanks to the Resemble AI sound generator, which recreates the artist's voice based on real audio recordings with a total duration of only 3 minutes and 12 seconds – courtesy of the Andy Warhol Foundation.

