SOCAR, BOTAS clinch deal on extending natural gas supply

Agreements regarding natural gas supply and exchange were signed between BOTAS and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company, Azernews reports.

Thus, the natural gas supply agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, which was set to expire by the end of the year, has been extended until the end of 2030.

As part of the 29th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition held in the capital city of Azerbaijan, Baku, a signing ceremony was held with the participation of Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

Abdulvahit Fidan, Chairman of the Board and General Manager of BOTAS, and Lidya Salahova, General Manager of Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company, signed the agreement foreseeing the extension of the natural gas supply agreement, which would expire at the end of 2024, until the end of 2030.

Fidan also signed four agreements with SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev regarding natural gas delivery and exchange.

Regarding the matter, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated the following in a post on his X account.

"During our trip to Baku, we took new steps to build the infrastructure of the Natural Gas Cooperation Agreement we signed last month in Istanbul with Azerbaijan's Economy Minister, Mr. Mikayil Jabbarov. With the four agreements signed between BOTAS and SOCAR, Azerbaijani gas will be transported to Europe and Nakhchivan through Turkiye, and Turkmen gas will be delivered to our country. Additionally, we have also signed an extension of the natural gas supply agreement between BOTAS and Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company until the end of 2030."

