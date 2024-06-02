Attack on SOCAR Turkiye: Some pro-Iranian forces attempt to divert conflict to S Caucasus

2 June 2024 23:14 (UTC+04:00)

EDITORIAL

Some time ago, analytical comments were published in the press that the Israeli-Palestinian war would occasionally affect the regions, especially the South Caucasus. As the conflict deepened, the forces that abused it began to emerge.

Thus, in recent months, the anti-PR campaign against Azerbaijan targeting SOCAR by some groups in Turkiye resulted in an attack on the company's office in Istanbul a few days ago.

According to reliable sources, it was established that this attack was organized by groups rooted in Turkiye and supported by Iran. The same groups have been campaigning against Azerbaijan for months in the Turkish segment of social networks, under the pretext that "SOCAR sells oil to Israel". The aim is to tarnish and discredit SOCAR, which is another symbol of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye brotherhood, and brotherly Azerbaijan as a whole in Turkish public opinion.

According to verified information, SOCAR does not sell oil to Israel, these are false and fake news.

All companies in the world oil market sell their goods to trading companies. However, the companies can't monitor or control the traders selling the oil.

It seems that the purpose of this information manipulation is to cast a shadow on the Turkish-Azerbaijani fraternity as a whole by targeting SOCAR, and to harm the reputation of Azerbaijan in Turkish public opinion.

It should be noted that until 2024, SOCAR made its biggest investments in Turkiye. This figure reached 18.3 billion dollars during the 15 years since he started investing. SOCAR is thus the largest foreign direct investment company in Turkiye.

The consequences of the bloody conflict between Israel and Palestine, which began in October of last year, are already affecting the borders and beyond. Pro-Iranian forces, especially in the Middle East and nearby countries, use it for their own purposes and use it against the countries they target. The goal is not to suppress conflict, but rather to create conflict out of conflict. Therefore, the mentioned forces could not stand the unbreakable fraternal relationship between Turkiye and Azerbaijan and resorted to such a seditious trick.

The state of Azerbaijan, which has suffered from more than thirty years of conflict, has expressed its attitude to what has happened since the beginning of the conflict and called both sides to peace for the sake of the security of civilians and mostly children.

Undoubtedly, war has never brought good to any side. There have been hundreds of wars in the world that today have been resolved at the state level. However, even after centuries, the peoples who suffered from this cannot forget the bitter consequences of the war.

Moreover, using the ongoing conflict for the purpose of manipulation and directing the conflict towards other states, and creating new sources of conflict is nothing but an international crime.

The state of Azerbaijan has always been sensitive to such situations and strongly condemns such provocations as always.

