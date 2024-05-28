Italian CESI S.p.A discusses the potential implementation of Black Sea Submarine Cable Project

28 May 2024 20:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Black Sea Submarine Cable Project, which will transport green energy from Azerbaijan to Georgia and the EU across the Black Sea, will enable South Caucasus-EU trade in decarbonized energy, including electricity and hydrogen, Business Development Director Andrea Meola's at CESI S.p.A. (the project's consultant) said in his social networks, Azernews reports.

“In May, the seventh ministerial meeting of the Strategic Partnership overseeing the implementation of this project took place in Tbilisi. Serving as technical advisors, our company presented the technical facets of project development. We firmly believe that the envisaged green energy corridor will emerge as pivotal energy infrastructure, facilitating the exchange of green electricity and green hydrogen between the South Caucasus and the EU,” he noted.

To note, on December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary entered into a strategic partnership agreement, outlining plans for the construction of an energy bridge to transmit green energy (electricity sourced from forthcoming wind farms in Azerbaijan) from the Caucasus region to Europe.

Under this agreement, the Black Sea Energy project aims to construct a 1,195-kilometer-long submarine power cable with a capacity of 1,000 MW.

Eventually, this cable is anticipated to facilitate the transmission of up to four gigawatts of green energy from the Caspian region to the EU.

Simultaneously, efforts are underway to explore the establishment of a system for delivering green hydrogen from the Caspian region to the EU alongside this cable.

