Uzbekistan and Turkiye discuss investment projects in the field of medicine

A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Health of Uzbekistan Farkhodjon Tashpulatov visited Turkiye, Azernews reports.

According to the information, during the visit, the delegation members held several meetings with the leadership of leading companies and organizations in Turkiye to study their experience and achievements.

It is reported that investment projects, public-private partnerships and grant programs aimed at creating new medical institutions in Uzbekistan, improving the material and technical base, developing emergency medical care and the pharmaceutical industry were discussed at the meetings.

Special attention was paid to the current state of the project to create a multidisciplinary modern clinic on the territory of the Tashkent Medical Academy in cooperation with the Turkish company Ronesans International.

An agreement was reached on the establishment of a multidisciplinary medical center with 800 beds in the city of Nurafshon, Tashkent region, based on a public-private partnership with Ronesans International and Sojitz.

The delegation also got acquainted with the activities of the Sancak Ecza Deposu branch in Ankara, which is engaged in the storage and sale of pharmaceutical products.

An important agreement was signed with Oncosem Onkolojik Sistemler Sanayi ve Ticaret on the provision of oncological and hemodialysis services in the Samarkand and Bukhara regions, as well as on the creation of a medical center worth $30 million.

The delegation held a meeting with the leadership of the TIKA organization, at which an agreement was reached on the provision of a grant in the amount of $ 6 million for the purchase of 100 modern vehicles for the ambulance service of Uzbekistan.

An agreement was also signed with Tek Grup to start the production of medicines in Uzbekistan at local factories with the support of In Bulk by investing $5 million.

