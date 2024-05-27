Tajikistan, South Korea discuss metro construction project in Dushanbe

27 May 2024 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

Delegations from Tajikistan and South Korea discussed the results of the first stage of studying the possibilities of building a metro in Dushanbe, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, an expanded meeting of delegations of specialists and companies' representatives from Tajikistan and South Korea was held under the leadership of the Minister of Transport of Tajikistan, Azim Ibrohim.

Representatives from the Korean National Railway Company noted that Dushanbe, with a population of over 1.2 million people, is in urgent need of such safe and environmentally friendly transportation routes. They proposed building an underground metro using the Light Rail Transit system.

At the same time, both parties expressed interest in continuing to the next stage of the metro construction project in the city.

On March 14, 2022, a memorandum of understanding on studying the possibilities of metro construction in Dushanbe was signed online between the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan and the Korean National Railway.

Based on this document, specialists from both countries analyzed and studied the organizational and legal aspects of metro construction in Dushanbe for 11 months.

On August 22, 2023, the Ministry of Transport signed a memorandum of understanding with the Export-Import Bank of South Korea for financing the preliminary study and technical-economic justification of the project. It was also agreed to finance the detailed project development.

To note, a permanent working group consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, the executive body of state power of the city of Dushanbe, and the Korean National Railway was previously established to timely discuss metro construction issues.

Within the framework of the working group, 17 meetings have already been held, including the current one.

