India ranks first place in world in terms of population

18 April 2024 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

India led the world in terms of population, which is now estimated at 1.44 billion people. China is in second place with 1.425 billion inhabitants, Azernews reports, citing the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The fund attributes the growth of the Indian population to an improvement in the socio-economic situation in the country and a decrease in maternal mortality.

According to the last census, which was conducted in 2011, the number of Indian residents was 1.21 billion.

China's population, according to UN estimates, peaked at 1.426 billion in 2022 and began to decline. The number of Indian residents equaled the Chinese mainland by the end of April 2023 and was expected to surpass it by July 1, 2024. Experts predicted that China's population could fall below 1 billion by the end of this century. India's population, on the contrary, is expected to continue to grow in the next few decades.

