New cargo terminal to be built at Tashkent airport
It is planned to build a new cargo terminal at Tashkent International Airport, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news Agency.
As a result of a three-year reconstruction of the air harbor, the area of the departure terminal building has increased from 56 to 80 thousand square meters. The renovation of the departure terminal is currently ongoing, which will be completed in three stages. As a result, areas for registration, customs control and security will expand, and throughput will double – up to 2.4 thousand people per hour.
Due to the modernization of the cargo terminal, the cargo handling capacity will increase more than fourfold – from 70 to 300 tons per day.
Acting Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airports Javlonbek Umarkhodjayev in an interview with Uzbekistan 24 TV channel noted that many companies are interested in cargo transportation through the capital’s airport. However, the current cargo terminal does not meet the quality and capacity requirements.
On December 8 last year, a new stage of reconstruction began at
Tashkent International Airport. Work to expand the terminal will be
carried out in two stages and will continue approximately until the
end of next year. The total area of the airport terminal is planned
to be doubled. Thanks to this, the airport’s capacity will increase
from 7 million to 13 million people per year.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz