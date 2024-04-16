IMF cuts 2025 growth forecast for Italy to 0.7%

16 April 2024 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Tuesday that it expects Italy's GDP to rise by 0.7% next year, 0.4 of a percentage point less than the forecast it made in January, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Italy's predicted growth for 2025 is the lowest of the G7 States, with the IMF seeing growth rates of 1.3% for Germany, 1.4% for France, 1.0% for Japan, 1.5% for the UK, 2.3% for Canada and 1.9% for the United States.

The government's DEF economic blueprint sees the Italian economy growing by 1.2% next year. The IMF confirmed its forecast of 0.7% growth for Italy in 2024.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz