New IMF managing director appointed

15 April 2024 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Kristalina Georgieva was re-elected as the head of the IMF.

Azernews reports that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a statement on it.

According to the statement, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday selected Kristalina Georgieva to serve as IMF managing director for a second five-year term starting on Oct. 1, 2024.

The statement said that the decision was adopted unanimously. During her tenure, Georgieva was praised for her "strong and flexible" leadership in dealing with a number of major global upheavals.

The board is focused on strengthening Georgiyeva's support for fund members through effective policy advice, capacity building, and funding, the statement noted.

After being re-elected as the head of the IMF, Georgieva said that she was honoured to continue her position as president for the second time for a 5-year term.

Note that the IMF is a global organisation that works to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity for all of its 190 member countries. It does so by supporting economic policies that promote financial stability and monetary cooperation, which are essential to increasing productivity, job creation, and economic well-being. The IMF is governed by and accountable to its member countries.

