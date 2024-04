14 April 2024 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Israeli authorities have opened the country's airspace, which was closed due to the threat of an attack.

Azernews reports that the Israel Airports Authority released information about this.

"According to the instructions of the security services, the airspace of the State of Israel was opened at 07:30 in the morning local time, and the Ben Gurion airport resumed operations," the information said.

---

