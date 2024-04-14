British Prime Minister condemns Iran's attack on Israel

14 April 2024 09:51 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned Iran's attack on Israel.

The Prime Minister wrote about this on his "X" social network page.

Read my statement on the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. pic.twitter.com/xeuR3cd3kG — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 13, 2024

He noted that Iran once again demonstrated its intention to sow the seeds of chaos. Rishi Sunak said that he is urgently working with allied countries to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation of tensions.

"The UK will continue to defend the security of Israel and all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Together with our allies, we are working urgently to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation of tensions. No one wants more bloodshed," the Prime Minister said in his statement.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz