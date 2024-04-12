Russian Foreign Ministry summons French ambassador

12 April 2024 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Pierre Levy, the ambassador of France to Moscow, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia (MFA) due to the statements made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country, Stephane Sejourne, about Russia, Azernews reports, with reference to the Russian Foreign Mnistry.

It was stated that the recent statements of the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, S. Sejourne, regarding the French side's lack of interest in negotiations with Russian officials, as well as such statements to the French ambassador, which have nothing to do with reality, are unacceptable due to the claims that the Russian side's statements contain false information:

"We consider these statements of the French Foreign Minister as a conscious and deliberate action of the French side aimed at disrupting the possibility of any dialogue between the two countries."

It should be noted that S. Sejourne, who previously spoke on the "France 24" TV channel, said that it is not appropriate for France to negotiate with Russian representatives now, and he claims that the communiqués issued by the Russian side based on the results contain unreliable information.

