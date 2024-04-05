Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss issues of improving transport logistics between regions

5 April 2024 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

Consul General of Uzbekistan Zafarbek Akhmedov met with the director of the Osh branch of the Manas International Airport Timur Madanbekov, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

At the meeting, it was noted that with the rapid development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in the field of trade, economics, education, science and culture, the movement of citizens, representatives of the business community and tourists across state borders has intensified. As a result, in recent years the number of Kyrgyzstanis traveling to the historical cities of Uzbekistan has increased, and the number of visitors to the resorts of Kyrgyzstan from various regions of Uzbekistan in the summer season is growing.

It was noted that one of the main problems in the development of tourism remains the lack of a convenient and fast transport and logistics system connecting Osh and neighboring regions with Tashkent and other historical cities of Uzbekistan.

Currently, regular flights are operated from Osh Airport to several Russian cities and Istanbul International Airport.

In April-September 2023, given the large number of passengers flying to Issyk-Kul via Osh, flights along the Osh-Tamchy-Osh route were launched and are being successfully implemented.

The Kyrgyz side expressed confidence that relations between the two countries in the field of tourism will continue to develop if the Tashkent-Osh-Tashkent route is launched.