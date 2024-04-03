Secretary of State Blinken drives from Paris to Brussels as plain breaks down

3 April 2024 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken was forced to drive from Paris to Brussels because of a plane malfunction, local media reported Wednesday.

After arriving in France in a Boeing 737 aircraft, which has been modified for U.S. officials' use, Blinken met French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to discuss their support for Ukraine and the need to increase aid to Gaza.

The aircraft in question later suffered a technical problem, but the cause is not yet known, according to local media.

Recall that similar incident had happened once before when the Secretary of State had to attend the World Economic Forum.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz