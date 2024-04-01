China to produce fast-deliverable and reusable missiles

1 April 2024 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese rocket manufacturer Space Epoch and Alibaba's online trading platform Taobao are working on developing reusable rockets that can be delivered around the world within an hour. This was reported by the Space Age on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The project is at the stage of preliminary tests and is aimed at creating a rocket capable of carrying up to ten tons, and cargo in a container of 120 cubic meters.

The Beijing-based Space Epoch company intends to use the Yuanxing-1 rocket, which completed ignition and sea launch tests last year.

In the near future, the company will test the delivery of the rocket. In addition, the "Space Age" noted that it will not be easy to achieve your goal in a short time.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on relevant institutions and companies to expand strategic industries, including the commercial space sector, which is considered key for the creation of satellite groupings for communications, remote sensing and navigation.

There were 17 Chinese commercial rocket launches last year, one of which was unsuccessful among China's new record 67 orbital launches. This is more than 10 commercial launches, including two unsuccessful ones in 2022.

Space Epoch spent 200 million yuan ($27.70 million) in the third round of financing last November.

