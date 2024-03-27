South Korea plans to launch 60 reconnaissance satellites by 2030

27 March 2024 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The South Korean military intends to purchase about 60 small satellites and microsatellites and launch them by 2030 to conduct independent reconnaissance against the DPRK, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Seoul plans to purchase from 10 to 20 small satellites and about 40 microsatellites. Small satellites can be launched between 2026 and 2028, and microsatellites from 2028 to 2030.

The South Korean authorities are striving to implement this initiative, as they have come to the conclusion that five medium-sized satellites will not be enough to track the DPRK - so many devices are planned to be launched before 2025. After an increase of 60 units, the grouping of satellites will provide reconnaissance with an interval of 30 minutes.

As Yonhap explains, microsatellites include devices weighing less than 100 kg, and the mass of small satellites is less than 500 kg. Both types of satellites are planned to be launched using South Korean missiles.

The first reconnaissance satellite of the Republic of Korea was launched in December 2023 from the American base Vandenberg in California on a Falcon 9 rocket of the American company SpaceX. The second satellite is expected to be sent into orbit in early April.

On November 21, 2023, North Korea launched its first reconnaissance satellite, Malligyong-1.

