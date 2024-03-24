Occult thriller 'Exhuma' becomes 1st film to top 10 mln in admissions in 2024

24 March 2024 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

The South Korean supernatural flick "Exhuma" surpassed 10 million in admissions Sunday, becoming the first film released in 2024 to reach the milestone, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

According to the distributor Showbox, the film topped the 10-million mark Sunday morning, the 32nd day since its release. Directed by Jang Jae-hyun, "Exhuma" has never ceded the No. 1 spot at the box office since hitting theaters on Feb. 22.