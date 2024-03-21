President Erdogan congratulates all people celebrating Novruz holiday

21 March 2024 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

The President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulated everyone celebrating Novruz in the world.

According to Azernews, President Recep TayyipErdogan shared this on his official "X" account.

"I congratulate our nation and all our brothers in our geography who are experiencing the joy of Novruz on the Novruz holiday. I wish that Novruz, which is celebrated with new hopes in a very wide region from Central Asia to the Balkans, will be an occasion for good things," said RT Erdogan.

Milletimizin ve nevruz sevincini yaşayan coğrafyamızdaki tüm kardeşlerimizin Nevruz Bayramı’nı tebrik ediyorum.



Orta Asya’dan Balkanlar’a çok geniş bir bölgede yeni umutlarla kutlanan nevruzun hayırlara vesile olmasını diliyorum. pic.twitter.com/KFen8je39X — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) March 21, 2024

