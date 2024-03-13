Russia one top 10 countries for AI use — minister

13 March 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Russia is among the top 10 leading countries in terms of total computing power using artificial intelligence (AI), with its overall level of AI use reaching 31.5% in priority areas of the economy, according to the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Russia is one of the top 10 leading countries in terms of total computing power, and the overall level of implementation of artificial intelligence in priority areas of the economy reached 31.5%. The high level of AI aptness allows it to be widely used in business and the public administration system, while the level of implementation over the past two years has increased 1.5-times," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, it is necessary to create incentives for those who have not yet implemented AI, and to develop a solutions market for them. At the same time, it is important to develop fundamental science, calculation methods for neural networks, new methods of forming models, and optimizing calculations.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said earlier on Wednesday that a third of Russian companies already use artificial intelligence technologies in their work. "A third of Russian companies are already using artificial intelligence for professional purposes. And, according to the president’s opinion, which he expressed at the AI Journey [conference], AI technologies are very important, because they open up the opportunities of enhancing efficiency in all fields,"Chernyshenko said.