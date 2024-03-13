Türkiye's industrial production improves in January

13 March 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's industrial production increased by 1.1% year-on-year in January, the country's statistical authority TurkStat announced on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

All subsectors posted increases in January, with the mining and quarrying index rising by 4.9%, manufacturing index by 0.4%, and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index by 8.4%.

Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, the industrial production has not changed.

The mining and quarrying index increased by 4.3%, manufacturing index decreased by 0.6%, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 4.6% in January 2024, versus December 2023.

