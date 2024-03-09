US prepared ‘rigorously’ for potential Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine, officials say

9 March 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

In late 2022, the US began “preparing rigorously” for Russia potentially striking Ukraine with a nuclear weapon, in what would have been the first nuclear attack in war since the US dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki nearly eighty years before, Azernews reports, citing the two senior administration officials telling at their interviews CNN.

The Biden administration was specifically concerned Russia might use a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon, the officials said.

In addition, the US sought to enlist the help of non-allies, in particular China and India, to discourage Russia from such an attack.

---

