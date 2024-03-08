Turkiye plans to bring all reactors of Akkuyu NPP into service by 2028

8 March 2024 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said all the reactors of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) under construction in Turkiye are intended to be commissioned by 2028.

According to Azernews, in his address at a campaign rally in the province of Mersin, aired by TRT television, President Erdogan said construction works on Turkiye's first nuclear power plant Akkuyu is underway.

"Construction of the Akkuyu NPP, which will generate 35 bln kWh of electric power annually, continues. All the plant reactors are planned to be commissioned by 2028," the Turkish President said.

The Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. It is being constructed under the intergovernmental agreement concluded between Russia and Turkey in 2010.



