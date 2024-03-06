Kazakhstan extends humanitarian support to Gaza

6 March 2024 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister, Murat Nurtleu, has proposed utilising the resources of the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) to extend humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip, addressing the enduring humanitarian crisis, Azernews reports.

This proposition was put forth during Nurtleu's address at an emergency session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC Council of Foreign Ministers), focusing on the situation in Palestine.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister stressed the importance of promptly ending hostilities in Gaza to tackle the humanitarian emergency. Additionally, he expressed readiness to leverage the resources of both the Islamic Organisation for Food Security and KazAID to deliver immediate humanitarian assistance.

Nurtleu acknowledged the significance of multilateral mediation efforts, supported by Qatar and Egypt, aimed at negotiating a ceasefire and the release of hostages between Hamas and Israel.

